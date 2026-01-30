Chennai sanitary worker’s golden deed earns her a special stamp

CHENNAI: Padma, a conservancy worker from Triplicane, has been honoured for returning gold jewellery that she found while on duty in T Nagar recently. The Department of Posts, Tamil Nadu Circle, released a special ‘My Stamp’ postal cover bearing her photograph in recognition of her honesty.

Padma works with private sanitation firm Urbaser Sumeet. On January 11, while carrying out cleaning work in T Nagar, the 48-year-old woman found a pouch lying on the road. On opening it, she discovered 45 sovereigns of gold ornaments inside.

She immediately informed her company officials and handed over the pouch to the Pondy Bazaar police. Following an inquiry, the police traced the jewellery to its owner, Paramesh (46), a gold trader from Nanganallur, and returned the valuables to him.

The postal cover was released during a felicitation ceremony held recently at the office of the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Chennai City Central Division, where Padma and her husband were honoured.

As part of the recognition, India Post Payments Bank provided Padma with a premium savings account, a personal accident insurance cover of Rs 15 lakh, and opened a fixed deposit in her name.

Padma was earlier felicitated by Chief Minister M K Stalin, who presented her with a cheque for Rs 1 lakh.