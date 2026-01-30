Econ Survey links higher suicide rates in TN to weak local social bonding

CHENNAI: The Economic Survey for the year 2025-26, tabled by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Thursday, linked the higher suicide rates prevailing in Kerala and Tamil Nadu to weaker local social bonding, quoting various reports. The survey said Suicide Death Rates (SDR) for Kerala and Tamil Nadu stand at 30.6 and 25.3, respectively, whereas this rate is very low, 0.7 and 3.9, respectively, for Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

The survey, in one of its chapters dealing with ‘Digital addiction: Cognitive and Psychological impacts’, pointed out that social connections play a crucial role in the mental well-being of an individual and shows that frequent face-to-face socialising correlates with higher mental well-being.

To access a larger and more comprehensive dataset and to gain deeper insights, data from the Facebook Social Connectedness Index (SCI) was examined and used as a measure of connectedness in a district-level geographical unit. SCI measures the relative probability of a Facebook friendship link between two Facebook users in different locations.