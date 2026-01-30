Legendary poet Kambar’s statue unveiled in Chennai

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Thursday unveiled the statue of Kambar, the legendary Tamil poet, who is hailed as ‘Kavichakravarthi’ (emperor of poets), at the Lok Bhavan complex and paid floral tributes.

After Ravi assumed office in Tamil Nadu, the statues of the principal architect of the Constitution of India, B R Ambedkar, poet and freedom fighter Subramania Bharathi, and poet-saint Thiruvarutprakasa Vallalar were installed within the Lok Bhavan complex. The Lok Bhavan’s post on the X handle said Kambar’s unparalleled contributions enriched Tamil literature and culture, strengthened Bharatiya civilisational consciousness and inspired the spirit of nationalism that fuelled India’s freedom movement.

Eminent Tamil scholars, members of Kambar Kazhagam and other cultural institutions from across Tamil Nadu, along with young students, including winners of state-wide essay competitions on Kambar, participated in the event. The governor felicitated Siddarth Nagappa, the sculptor of the statue.

On June 15 last year, Kambar Vanam was inaugurated at the Lok Bhavan complex. The Lok Bhavan also republished the nine-volume Kamba Ramayana, released on the eve of Sri Rama Navami in the presence of distinguished Tamil scholars.