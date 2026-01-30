Madras HC clears enumeration for Madurai airport expansion

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Thursday permitted the officials of the revenue department and Madurai Airport to carry out enumeration works at Chinna Udaippu village for identifying eligible beneficiaries for the free house sites proposed to be granted by the state as part of the rehabilitation measures under the Madurai Airport expansion project.

The officials were earlier prevented by the residents from entering the village by citing an interim order passed by the high court on December 5, 2024, against dispossession of the residents' lands, said additional advocate general Veera Kathiravan, while addressing a bench of justices G Jayachandran and KK Ramakrishnan, which was hearing a batch of petitions filed in connection with the issue.

Kathiravan contended that over 2,400 residents, including the petitioners, have already received compensation for the land acquisition nearly a decade ago. A total compensation of Rs 170 crore has been paid so far. Owing to the pendency of legal proceedings, Rs 31 crore remains to be paid in respect of nearly 20 acres of land, he added.