Man bitten by stray dog dies of suspected rabies near Krishnagiri in TN

KRISHNAGIRI: A 45-year-old man died of suspected rabies infection at Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital (GKMCH) on Thursday. The deceased was identified as P Ekambaram (45), a farmer from Thavalam village near Krishnagiri.

A relative of Ekambaram told TNIE, “Three months ago, Ekambaram had sustained injuries to his left leg in a stray dog attack near his home. But he did not take any treatment except one dose of anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) at Bellarampalli Primary Health Centre.

Four days ago, he complained about leg pain. He was taken to a private hospital in Krishnagiri and then to another private hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday where the doctors diagnosed it as suspected rabies infection, because he had symptoms like hydrophobia, aerophobia, and fever, among others.”