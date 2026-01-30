Man bitten by stray dog dies of suspected rabies near Krishnagiri in TN

KRISHNAGIRI: A 45-year-old man died of suspected rabies infection at Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital (GKMCH) on Thursday. The deceased was identified as P Ekambaram (45), a farmer from Thavalam village near Krishnagiri.
A relative of Ekambaram told TNIE, “Three months ago, Ekambaram had sustained injuries to his left leg in a stray dog attack near his home. But he did not take any treatment except one dose of anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) at Bellarampalli Primary Health Centre.
Four days ago, he complained about leg pain. He was taken to a private hospital in Krishnagiri and then to another private hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday where the doctors diagnosed it as suspected rabies infection, because he had symptoms like hydrophobia, aerophobia, and fever, among others.”
He was then referred to GKMCH on Wednesday night, but he died in the wee hours of Thursday without responding to treatment.” GKMCH said the postmortem was not conducted as Ekambaram died of suspected rabies. “Seven people who handled Ekambaram also took ARV shots on Thursday,” the relative, who did not wish to be identified, said. Healthcare personnel at GKMCH also said it’s a case of suspected rabies death.
Krishnagiri District Health Officer Dr G Ramesh Kumar told TNIE, “Ekambaram did not take any ARV shot at Bellarampalli or Aalapatti Primary Health Centre. After a dog bite or dog attack, the person should wash the wound for at least 15 minutes and should go to a nearby government healthcare institution and take four ARV doses without fail.
In the case of Ekambaram, people who handled and treated him were asked to take ARV.” Gangaleri panchayat secretary Sivakumar told TNIE that hitherto they do not know which stray dog had attacked Ekambaram. “As the family is in a state of shock, we could not get more details. Also, the incident happened some months ago. But we will try to identify the dog.” Thavalam village falls under Gangaleri panchayat.