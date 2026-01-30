No water, 10k-20k hectares of paddy crop wither in Ramanathapuram

RAMANATHAPURAM: After two years of decent harvest, paddy farmers in the district are staring at huge loss as vast tracts of samba crop have turned dry and lifeless due to lack of water. The crisis underscores the urgent need for sustainable irrigation solutions in the rain-fed region.
Preliminary estimates from the survey conducted by the agriculture department reveal that 10,000 - 20,000 hectares of crops have withered, leaving farmers in despair over the loss of months of hard labour.
Samba paddy, which is one of the region's major crops, is cultivated in about 1.42 lakh hectares in the district. The lack of adequate rainfall during the north east monsoon season has deprived crops of water, particularly in Kadaladi, Kamuthi, Mudukulathur, and Paramakudi blocks.
According to the IMD, in December 2025, the Ramnathapuram district recorded an average of 71 mm rainfall during NE monsoon, which was 48% less than normal. In January this year, the district received an average of 14.9 mm rain, which was 44% less than the normal rainfall of 26.6 mm rainfall.
After farmers staged several protests and submitted petitions highlighting the damage caused by insufficient irrigation. the agriculture department last week conducted a survey to assess the situation.
Speaking on the initial findings, a senior officer in the department said, "In several blocks, crops have withered due to lack of irrigation. Approximately 10,000 to 20,000 hectares have been damaged."
A crop enumeration survey which is planned later will reveal the exact of damage. Meanwhile, farmers are upset at not being able to save the crops. "Just one round of water was all we needed to complete the season. But before that, the crops withered completely.
Even until mid-January, we held onto hope as rainfall predictions were made, but that too failed," said Muthuramalingam, a farmer from Mela Kodumbalur village in Mudukulathur.
The financial impact has been severe, with farmers spending around Rs 35,000 per acre along with additional expenses to manage the season. Many have urged the Tamil Nadu government to provide compensation to cushion the blow.
Farmer leader M Malaisamy recalled that in 2022, almost 70% of the crops withered due drought. Contrary to that, in 2023, sporadic rainfall caused crop inundation.
Agriculture officials said since most farmers had insured their crops, claims settlement would cover part of the losses.