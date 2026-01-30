No water, 10k-20k hectares of paddy crop wither in Ramanathapuram

RAMANATHAPURAM: After two years of decent harvest, paddy farmers in the district are staring at huge loss as vast tracts of samba crop have turned dry and lifeless due to lack of water. The crisis underscores the urgent need for sustainable irrigation solutions in the rain-fed region.

Preliminary estimates from the survey conducted by the agriculture department reveal that 10,000 - 20,000 hectares of crops have withered, leaving farmers in despair over the loss of months of hard labour.

Samba paddy, which is one of the region's major crops, is cultivated in about 1.42 lakh hectares in the district. The lack of adequate rainfall during the north east monsoon season has deprived crops of water, particularly in Kadaladi, Kamuthi, Mudukulathur, and Paramakudi blocks.

According to the IMD, in December 2025, the Ramnathapuram district recorded an average of 71 mm rainfall during NE monsoon, which was 48% less than normal. In January this year, the district received an average of 14.9 mm rain, which was 44% less than the normal rainfall of 26.6 mm rainfall.

After farmers staged several protests and submitted petitions highlighting the damage caused by insufficient irrigation. the agriculture department last week conducted a survey to assess the situation.