Only 18 buses per 1L population in TN’s major cities

CHENNAI: A report titled ‘TN Mobility Charter 2031’, released by Sustainable Mobility Network, an NGO, during an event held at Teynampet urged the state to focus on the four pillars for sustainable mobility – more public transport, clear urban mobility with respect to climate goals, safe streets for pedestrians, and people-centric governance.

At least 30 NGOs, including ITDP India, Citizen Consumer, Civic Action Group, Asar, and Poovulagin Nanbargal were part of the discussion. The report highlighted major cities across the state operate with just 18 buses per lakh population, far below the benchmark of 60 set by the ministry of housing and urban affairs. In Chennai alone, around 40% of the residents lack access to a bus stop within walking distance.

Vikram Kapur, former Planning and Development secretary, said at the event, “Despite Chennai being the first in the state to introduce Non-Motorised Transport Policy, it’s implementation is largely low.” Efforts to resolve mobility issues have been focused on infrastructure for vehicular movement, not people’s, he noted.

The team recommended ensuring 60 buses be made available per lakh population in each city with stops within walking distance. While the female ridership under ‘Vidiyal Payanam’ has crossed 60%, the scheme must also be extended to more low-floor and wheelchair accessible buses.

It suggested the government to focus on safe routes, speed-calmed zones around schools, hospitals, markets, and neighbourhood streets. Continuous, well-lit and accessible footpaths, and crossings on all urban roads, along with area-level parking management plants to ensure pedestrian safety and reclaim space for walking were emphasised in the report.