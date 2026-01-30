Start-up ventures in food business drive growth of MSMEs in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: The district's Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector is witnessing a steady surge, driven by food-based manufacturing and startup-led ventures.

According to the District Industries Centre (DIC), UDYAM registrations have crossed 24,700 units between April and December 2025, continuing the upward trend observed over the past three years. Service-sector enterprises are leading the growth, accounting for more than half of all new registrations this financial year.

The food sector, in particular, is showing notable expansion. Home bakeries and small restaurants are flourishing, offering millet-based cakes, ready-to-eat snacks, and nutritious meals. "People are increasingly looking for healthy and convenient options.

Our millet sevai and malt mixes have been in high demand," said N Malathi, a food-processing entrepreneur in Tiruchy. The district's agricultural strengths, including millet, rice varieties and malt, are increasingly being transformed into packaged and branded foods. G Satish Kumar, secretary of the Tiruchy Export-Import Federation, said, "Entrepreneurs are moving beyond raw produce into processed products.

As of now they have flooded the local market, having the potential to export." Beauty and personal care services are also expanding rapidly. Salons, tattoo studios and wellness centres are gaining popularity, especially among start-up entrepreneurs.