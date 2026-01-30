TNIE’s 37th Devi Awards celebrate women changemakers across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: An evening dedicated to celebrating excellence, honouring inspiration and placing the power of women firmly in the spotlight unfolded in Chennai on Friday, as The New Indian Express hosted the 37th edition of the Devi Awards.

At the ITC Grand Chola, the spotlight shone on women whose courage, compassion and conviction have quietly but decisively transformed lives, institutions and communities across Tamil Nadu.

From ecology and science to sport, social justice and everyday heroism, the awards honoured 12 remarkable women who have rewritten rules and challenged long-held stereotypes. More than a celebration of individual success, the evening was a salute to the collective strength of women who lead with purpose, resilience and integrity often without seeking applause.

Opening the evening, Lakshmi Menon, CEO, The New Indian Express, set the tone with a stirring address that drew parallels between Chennai’s spirit and the resilience of Tamil Nadu’s women. “This is a land of Shakti,” she said, invoking strength that flows “from goddesses to grandmothers, from classrooms to boardrooms, from farms to factories.” "True power, does not seek attention. It doesn’t announce itself. It simply delivers results,"said Menon.

Welcoming the awardees, referred to as the Devis of the evening, Menon said their journeys were reminders that success may wear many forms, but “determination, courage and integrity are always the common threads.”

The awards were presented by Mallika Srinivasan, Chairman and Managing Director of TAFE Limited, whose presence underscored the evening’s focus on leadership rooted in purpose and sustainability. A changemaker in Indian industry, Srinivasan spoke candidly about the challenges women continue to face, particularly in entrepreneurship and workforce participation.

“One of the biggest challenges is access to capital,” she said, pointing out that while governments and venture capital ecosystems are expanding, there is still much more to be done. Emphasising that women do not lack entrepreneurial ability, Srinivasan cited the success of self-help groups and rural enterprises as proof. “Rural entrepreneurship is one of the most inspiring spaces,” she said, adding that the real issue lies deeper. “At the core of it all is the need for social transformation," she added.