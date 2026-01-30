Transperson who attempted self-immolation succumbs to injuries in TN

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A 24-year-old transperson, Mutharasi, who allegedly attempted self-immolation near Srivilliputhur town police station on Sunday in protest against the detention of two transpersons, succumbed to her injuries on Thursday.

Police said the information was received on Sunday that a group of transpersons was allegedly obstructing traffic and demanding money from commuters. Officers found two individuals, Esha and Sharmi Sri, blocking vehicular movement.

When asked to disperse, an argument ensued, and to prevent escalation, the duo was asked to come to the station for counselling. They later reached the station with others. Mutharasi, who was outside the station set herself on fire. She was later taken Srivilliputhur GH, but succumbed on Thursday.

(Those in need assistance, contact TN’s helpline number 104 or 044-24640050 )