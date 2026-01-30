What good is a leader who can’t reach out to those in trouble, EPS slams Vijay

Palaniswami also alleged serious financial irregularities, claiming that nearly `2,000 crore had been allocated to the highways department for 2026-27 even before the budget was passed in the Assembly, with agreements signed as early as January 2026. Terming this a violation of rules, he said all such orders and tenders would be cancelled when “we (AIADMK) return to power”.

Countering the DMK’s criticism that the AIADMK was “camping in Delhi near (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah’s office”, Palaniswami said it was, in fact, the DMK that had sent its leaders to the national capital. Referring to DMK MP Kanimozhi’s recent meetings with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he said effectively it was the DMK office that had shifted to Delhi. He also remarked that the role of the Congress within the DMK-led alliance remained uncertain, with leaders of both parties verbally attacking each other.

Speaking at the party event earlier, Palaniswami also alleged that the DMK had failed to fulfil even a quarter of its poll promises. He accused the current regime of betraying government employees by replacing the promised Old Pension Scheme (OPS) with a modified version of the centre’s Unified Pension Scheme, renamed as TamilNadu Assured Pension Scheme (TAPS).

Responding to CM M K Stalin’s remark branding him a “10-time loser”, Palaniswami said the DMK should remember that in 2011 it failed to even secure the position of the Opposition party.

No chance of readmitting Panneerselvam: EPS

Salem/Theni: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday said there was no possibility of readmitting former CM O Panneerselvam into the party. Reacting to Panneerselvam’s statement earlier in the day that he was ready to return to the AIADMK, Palaniswami told reporters in Salem that the decision to remove him was taken by the AIADMK general council and hence cannot be reversed.

Earlier, Panneerselvam, who convened a meeting of his supporters in Theni, told reporters he was ready to rejoin the AIADMK and asked if Palaniswami and AMMK chief T T V Dhinakaran were ready to accept him. “Both Dhinakaran and my dear elder brother Palaniswami want the AIADMK to win, and I share the same view. If Dhinakaran wishes, efforts should be made to facilitate unity,” he said.