Workers urge Arasu rubber corporation to initiate wage hike talks

KANNIYAKUMARI: Unions of workers of the Arasu Rubber Corporation have urged the management and the state government to initiate talks regarding wage hike and job regularisation. In this regard, members of several workers' unions staged a one-day demonstration in front of the Manalodai division of the rubber corporation on Thursday.

CITU Estate Workers district general secretary M Valsakumar told TNIE that the corporation employs nearly 500 permanent workers and more than 400 casual labourers -- wage agreement for all ended in November 2025.

He said that the unions, since last December, have been urging the management to initiate talks for the wage agreement for the next three years, but the corporation has not commenced the talks till now.

Every union has its own demand regarding the increase in the amount of daily wage, he said the CITU Estate Workers have demanded the wage be hiked from Rs 650 (including basic and variable DA) to Rs 1,200 a day. Besides, the CITU also demanded that the casual workers be converted to permanent employees, he added.