108 ambulance staff hold hunger strike in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A large number of employees of the 108 ambulance services from across the state held a one-day hunger strike in Coimbatore, raising various demands related to their work, including a wage increase.
They urged the state government to take over the ambulance service for the welfare of around 7,000 families in the state who rely on it and also to ensure a fair wage increase annually.
The workers attached to the Tamil Nadu 108 Emergency Vehicle Thozhilalar Munnetra Sangam (Tamil Nadu 108 Ambulance Workers Progressive Union) staged the hunger strike at Tatabad in Coimbatore.
They claimed that management approved a 10% salary increase in 2025, which is less than the usual 16% hike offered in previous years.
M Irulandi, the state general secretary of the association, said, "We got the 16% wage hike after a long struggle, and it was reduced to 15% in 2019. Following the protest, it was revised to 16%. Meanwhile, the management suddenly reduced it to 10% in 2025.
As this affects our livelihood, the government should intervene to ensure a proper wage hike. Additionally, we demand that the Tamil Nadu government take over the 108 Ambulance service directly and confirm the job of around 7,000 staff working in it," he said.
The 108 ambulance service in Tamil Nadu is a free, integrated emergency response system managed by EMRI Green Health Services in partnership with the state government. There are 1,353 vehicles (Bike, Advanced Life Support (ALS), Basic Life Support (BLS) and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) ambulances) are operated across the state.
There are more than 7,000 employees in three different categories — Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), Pilot and Emergency Response Officer (ERO), the protesters said.
They also urged the government to direct the 108 management to release their salary once as a single payment in a month and revise the accidental death benefit from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.
"We have been doing this high-risk job for the last 18 years. If we meet with any accident and become disabled, the management will not give us a job. Considering the nature of our work and the risks, the government should revise the death benefit to Rs 20 lakh under the insurance scheme. We also demanded the privilege leave encashment and eight hours' duty," said Irulandi.
He added that the employees from across the state participated in the hunger strike without affecting the 108 ambulance services, and they will continue their protest in Chennai in February.