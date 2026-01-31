108 ambulance staff hold hunger strike in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A large number of employees of the 108 ambulance services from across the state held a one-day hunger strike in Coimbatore, raising various demands related to their work, including a wage increase.

They urged the state government to take over the ambulance service for the welfare of around 7,000 families in the state who rely on it and also to ensure a fair wage increase annually.

The workers attached to the Tamil Nadu 108 Emergency Vehicle Thozhilalar Munnetra Sangam (Tamil Nadu 108 Ambulance Workers Progressive Union) staged the hunger strike at Tatabad in Coimbatore.

They claimed that management approved a 10% salary increase in 2025, which is less than the usual 16% hike offered in previous years.

M Irulandi, the state general secretary of the association, said, "We got the 16% wage hike after a long struggle, and it was reduced to 15% in 2019. Following the protest, it was revised to 16%. Meanwhile, the management suddenly reduced it to 10% in 2025.

As this affects our livelihood, the government should intervene to ensure a proper wage hike. Additionally, we demand that the Tamil Nadu government take over the 108 Ambulance service directly and confirm the job of around 7,000 staff working in it," he said.