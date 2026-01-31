37 lakh peafowl across Tamil Nadu, Krishnagiri tops density chart

COIMBATORE: As many as 37 lakh peafowl were found across the state during a study carried out between January 2023 and December 2025 with Krishnagiri district having the highest density of this large bird.

The study was carried out by the scientists of the Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON) with the help of Tamil Nadu Forest Department.

In terms of estimated peafowl density Krishnagiri district — 105 peafowl in a two-kilometre area — was closely followed by Tirunelveli (82 peafowls), Thoothukudi (71), Tiruvannamalai (64), and Tiruppur (53) districts.

The study also established that peafowl mostly damage paddy crops.

Paddy crops accounted for 30.46% of crops damaged by them followed by cereals like maize, corn, and millets (24.8%); and vegetables like chilli, tomato, cucumber, onion, potato, and other herbaceous crops (23.6%), shows the study.

Flowers, groundnut, cotton, fruit orchards, sugarcane, and plantation crops were also damaged by the peafowl in less intensity.

Unfortunately, devices that were set up to scare away the peafowl on farmlands on a trial basis are not working out well. However, simple, innovative, cost-effective solutions attempted by farmers like tying of nylon rope and plastic bags on the periphery of paddy fields have been found effective to drive them away.