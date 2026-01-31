Allocate more funds for Madurai-Thoothukudi broad-gauge line project, DREU urges Union govt

MADURAI: The Public Information Officer of the Southern Railway (Construction), in a reply to a query under the Right to Information (RTI) Act on January 15, mentioned that a proposal has been made to place the 143.5-kilometre Madurai-Thoothukudi broad-gauge line project on hold due to low freight prospects.

With the union budget for FY27 to be presented soon, the DREU has urged the union government to allocate more funds, which has been largely considered as the cause for the delay of the project that was announced back in 2011-2012.

As part of the project, an 18-kilometre stretch between Milavittan and Melmarudur has been completed, and it was authorised by the Commission of Railway Safety on March 8, 2022. Land acquisition is pending for the remaining stretch from Melmarudur to Thiruparankundram, for which the state government passed an order in February 2023. However, there has been no progress in this regard during the last year.