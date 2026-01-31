BJP assigns eight campaign managers for 41 seats in Tamil Nadu ahead of Assembly polls

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu BJP list of campaign managers for the upcoming Assembly elections has revealed the list of Assembly constituencies that the party is eyeing to contest as part of its alliance with the AIADMK.

Among all the constituencies, eight senior leaders and well-known faces of the party will be handling 41 constituencies, predominantly falling in the western and southern regions of TN, besides a few more in Chennai. Party sources said that these will be the constituencies it (BJP) will be trying to bag during its negotiations with the AIADMK. Both the parties have said that the seat-sharing talks are yet to formally commence.

Predictably, the list includes eight constituencies in Coimbatore district as the BJP has a relatively significant presence in the region. The constituencies are Kinathukadavu, Coimbatore North, Kavundampalayam, Singanallur, Pollachi, Coimbatore South, Valparai (SC), and Mettupalayam. This western focus also extends to Tiruppur district (Tiruppur North, Tiruppur South and Udumalpet), the Nilgiris district (Ooty and Coonoor) and Krishnagiri district (Hosur and Thalli).

Of the 15 constituencies in western TN featured in the list, the BJP finished second in nine Assembly segments in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, barring Pollachi, Valparai (SC), Mettupalayam, Tiruppur North, Tiruppur South and Udumalaipettai. Notably, all eight senior leaders have been assigned different constituencies in the western region.