BJP leader H Raja hospitalised, condition stable

CHENNAI: The health condition of Tamil Nadu BJP senior leader H Raja, who collapsed suddenly during a TV debate, was stable and he would continue to receive medical treatment for a few more days, a source close to him said on Saturday.

Raja, Convenor of TN BJP coordination committee, collapsed all of a sudden while participating in a discussion in an English news channel on January 30.

He was immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment and later referred to a hospital on Greams Road.

"He will receive medical treatment for a few more days and by the grace of God will fully recover and return home in good health," a post on Raja's 'X' page informed on Saturday.

A source at the hospital said Raja was being treated in the ICU and his condition at present was stable.

He would remain under close observation by a neurology team.