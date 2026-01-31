CM Stalin opens memorial hall, statues of Gandhi, Communist leader Jeevanandam

SIVAGANGA: Marking the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the Uthamar Gandhiadigal-Thozhar Jeeva Memorial Hall and joint statues of Mahatma Gandhi and communist leader P Jeevanandam at Siravayal village in Sivaganga district on Friday.

After landing at Madurai airport in the afternoon, he reached Siravayal in the evening, where he inaugurated the memorial hall at a place where Mahatma Gandhi and communist leader P Jeevanandam had met during their lifetime before independence.

Addressing the gathering, the CM said the memorial hall would also serve the public as a marriage hall. Based on the request of CPM state secretary P Shanmugam, a statue of Karl Marx will be inaugurated in Chennai on February 6, he announced.

He also inaugurated the life-size statue of renowned Tamil poet and leading figure in Dravidian literature, Veerukaviyarasar Mudiyarasanar at Karaikudi and paid floral tributes to Thavathiru Kundrakudi Adigalar at Kundrakudi in the district. Addressing the gathering at Kundrakudi, the current pontiff, Kundrakudi Ponnambala Adigalar, recalled the association of the DMK with the mutt.

Ministers K R Periakaruppan, Thangam Thennarasu, K K S S R Ramachandran, M P Saminathan, Congress senior leader P Chidambaram, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam and CPI state secretary R Mutharasan were among those present.