Four devotees among five killed in two separate road accidents in Perambalur

PERAMBALUR: Five people, including four devotees, were killed and three others injured in two separate road accidents near Siruvachur and Mangalamedu in Perambalur district on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as S Malarkodi (35), B Vijayalakshmi and T Sasikala (47) from Tholar Kudikadu village in Cuddalore district, M Chitra (40) from Gangavalli in Salem district, and S Navshad Ali (22) from V Kalathur in Perambalur district.

The injured were identified as P Jothilakshmi (57), M Tamilarasi (42), and S Vijayalakshmi (43), all from Tholar Kudikadu.

According to police sources, in the early hours of Saturday, more than 10 devotees from Cuddalore and Salem districts were walking towards the Samayapuram temple.

As they were nearing the Siruvachur bridge, a car travelling from Chennai to Tiruchy allegedly rammed into them from behind.

Malarkodi, Vijayalakshmi, and Chitra died on the spot, while Jothilakshmi, Tamilarasi, and Vijayalakshmi sustained severe injuries.