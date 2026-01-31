Homage paid to Mahatma; CM Stalin asks people to teach lesson to Godse heirs

CHENNAI: Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and leaders of various political parties paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary on Friday.

CM Stalin, his cabinet colleagues, IAS officers and government employees paid homage to Gandhi at his statue in the government museum in Egmore. Later, the CM administered the anti-untouchability pledge to the gathering.

Paying tribute to the late leader, the CM, in a post on X, said, “Let us eradicate communal fanaticism and uphold Gandhi. Mahatma Gandhi, who was pierced by Godse’s bullets for striving to nurture the spirit of unity and for demonstrating the power of the path of peace to the world.” The CM also appealed to the people to “teach a fitting lesson to the ideological heirs of Godse, who seek to erase Mahatma and to destroy the nation”.

Meanwhile, the governor paid floral tributes at the statue of Gandhi at Gandhi Mandapam and took the anti-untouchability pledge at Lok Bhavan along with officials and staff members.

The governor, in a post on X, hailed Gandhi as the eternal beacon of truth, non-violence and selfless service, whose life of sacrifice, Satyagraha and moral courage awakened the spirit of a nation. “Let us live Bapu’s ideals and build a Bharat of his dreams,” he added.

TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran and AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on Friday.