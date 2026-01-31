In fight with Dalit manager, staff ‘cleans’ office with dung

COIMBATORE: In a shocking instance of caste discrimination, a bus driver attached to the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) Mettupalayam branch-1 in Coimbatore district, allegedly cleaned and smeared the branch manager’s office floor with cow dung on January 23 after the latter, who belongs to a Scheduled Caste (SC), received a transfer order.

Following the incident, a senior TNSTC official from Coimbatore region suspended the driver, S Sasiraj, who also serves as secretary of the LPF union affiliated with the DMK, on charges of caste discrimination on Thursday.

TNSTC sources said Sasiraj, during his tenure as traffic controller, assigned bus crew from the SC community on long routes while posting crew from other castes, including his own, to shorter routes at the branch. He also allegedly collected money from crew members in exchange for granting them leave permission and posting them on short-route duties.

As he wielded political influence, he allegedly acted at will, indulging in caste-based discrimination such as using caste slurs, denying leave and arbitrarily allocating duty hours, in disregard of branch managers’ orders. Owing to this, six branch managers were transferred within a span of one-and-a-half years.