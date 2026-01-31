Indian space journey starts with teachers, says Isro scientist Veeramuthuvel

CHENNAI: From Newton’s laws of motion taught in classrooms to spacecraft landing softly on an unknown lunar terrain, the journey of India’s space missions begins with teachers, said Isro scientist P Veeramuthuvel on Friday.

Delivering the address at the 12th convocation of TN Teachers Education University (TNTEU), he reminded graduating students that while missions may deliver answers, only teachers shape judgement, values and purpose.

As many as 77,201 students were awarded degrees and medals at the convocation. Governor and chancellor of TNTEU, RN Ravi, handed over the degrees, while P Veeramuthuvel, director, Directorate of Special Projects, Isro, Bengaluru, participated as the chief guest.

Terming teaching a demanding but deeply meaningful profession, Veeramuthuvel said its success is measured not by immediate results but by what students become over time. He also spoke of plans for an Indian space station, a human lunar mission by 2040, and opportunities created by space sector reforms that allow private industry, academia and startups to build rockets, satellites and space applications.

“Long after certificates are framed and forgotten, your influence will walk the streets, lead institutions and perhaps even explore space,” he told the graduating teachers.