Interview | Atrocities against Dalits rising amid growth of communal forces in Tamil Nadu: VCK's Ravikumar

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), led by Thol Thirumavalavan, is a constituent of the ruling DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.

Originally formed as the Dalit Panthers Iyakkam (DPI), inspired by the Dalit Panthers movement in Maharashtra, the organisation underwent a significant transformation over the years. Thirumavalavan, who was earlier associated with the DMK’s student wing, assumed leadership following the death of the DPI’s founder, M. Malalchami, in 1989. After the disintegration of the Dalit Panthers movement in Maharashtra, Thirumavalavan reconstituted the organisation as the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the VCK won four of the six seats allotted to it as part of the DMK-led front. As the state gears up for the 2026 polls, Thirumavalavan has indicated that the party will seek a larger share of seats from its ally. He has also made it clear that the VCK will not be part of any alliance that includes the BJP or the PMK.

In this context, Online Desk of The New Indian Express (TNIE) spoke to VCK MP (Villupuram) and noted writer D. Ravikumar to understand the party’s political stance, its future course, and to respond to some of the allegations levelled against it.

1. What do you perceive as the most serious political threat or challenge Tamil Nadu is facing in the run-up to the 2026 State elections?

Our primary concern is the growing influence of communal forces. These divisive elements are deliberately raising issues to polarise people along communal lines. This strategy is not new; it has been consistently employed by such forces. The Thiruparankundram lamp lighting issue is a clear example. Tamil Nadu must be protected from these divisive forces that threaten its social harmony.

2. How is the VCK shaping its strategy for the upcoming polls?

We are part of a strong anti-BJP coalition. The BJP’s politics pose a direct threat to the Constitution of India. Our campaign will centre on safeguarding the Constitution, as any dilution of constitutional values would leave Dalits and minorities without protection. We will also highlight key issues such as increasing the percentage of Dalit reservation and extending reservation to the private sector.

3. There is a perception that some allies, including the Communist parties and the VCK, have been relatively silent on major issues such as the alleged deterioration of law and order under the DMK government. How do you respond?

First of all, Tamil Nadu is far better placed than many other states—especially those ruled by the BJP—when it comes to law and order. The fact that Tamil Nadu consistently ranks among the top states and remains a premier destination for foreign direct investment (FDI) demonstrates that the law-and-order situation is not as dire as opposition parties claim.

Social media has also played a role in bringing crimes to public attention more rapidly, which is actually a positive development. It is ironic, and frankly ridiculous, that BJP leaders speak about women’s safety when their own governance record raises serious questions.