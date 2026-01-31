Interview | Atrocities against Dalits rising amid growth of communal forces in Tamil Nadu: VCK's Ravikumar

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), led by Thol Thirumavalavan, is a constituent of the ruling DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Originally formed as the Dalit Panthers Iyakkam (DPI), inspired by the Dalit Panthers movement in Maharashtra, the organisation underwent a significant transformation over the years. Thirumavalavan, who was earlier associated with the DMK’s student wing, assumed leadership following the death of the DPI’s founder, M. Malalchami, in 1989. After the disintegration of the Dalit Panthers movement in Maharashtra, Thirumavalavan reconstituted the organisation as the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi.
In the 2021 Assembly elections, the VCK won four of the six seats allotted to it as part of the DMK-led front. As the state gears up for the 2026 polls, Thirumavalavan has indicated that the party will seek a larger share of seats from its ally. He has also made it clear that the VCK will not be part of any alliance that includes the BJP or the PMK.
In this context, Online Desk of The New Indian Express (TNIE) spoke to VCK MP (Villupuram) and noted writer D. Ravikumar to understand the party’s political stance, its future course, and to respond to some of the allegations levelled against it.
1. What do you perceive as the most serious political threat or challenge Tamil Nadu is facing in the run-up to the 2026 State elections?
Our primary concern is the growing influence of communal forces. These divisive elements are deliberately raising issues to polarise people along communal lines. This strategy is not new; it has been consistently employed by such forces. The Thiruparankundram lamp lighting issue is a clear example. Tamil Nadu must be protected from these divisive forces that threaten its social harmony.
2. How is the VCK shaping its strategy for the upcoming polls?
We are part of a strong anti-BJP coalition. The BJP’s politics pose a direct threat to the Constitution of India. Our campaign will centre on safeguarding the Constitution, as any dilution of constitutional values would leave Dalits and minorities without protection. We will also highlight key issues such as increasing the percentage of Dalit reservation and extending reservation to the private sector.
3. There is a perception that some allies, including the Communist parties and the VCK, have been relatively silent on major issues such as the alleged deterioration of law and order under the DMK government. How do you respond?
First of all, Tamil Nadu is far better placed than many other states—especially those ruled by the BJP—when it comes to law and order. The fact that Tamil Nadu consistently ranks among the top states and remains a premier destination for foreign direct investment (FDI) demonstrates that the law-and-order situation is not as dire as opposition parties claim.
Social media has also played a role in bringing crimes to public attention more rapidly, which is actually a positive development. It is ironic, and frankly ridiculous, that BJP leaders speak about women’s safety when their own governance record raises serious questions.
4. What are the key issues Dalits in Tamil Nadu face today?
There is no denying that atrocities against Dalits are on the rise. This trend is closely linked to the growing presence of communal forces in the state. The government also has a responsibility to contain this situation. While the state government has constituted a commission to make recommendations on laws against honour killings and caste-based hate crimes, we are not fully satisfied with this approach. Our consistent demand has been for a comprehensive and enforceable law.
We are also deeply concerned about the increasing landlessness among Dalits. The Agricultural Census indicates a decline in Dalit landholdings in Tamil Nadu. We therefore demand the meaningful inclusion of Dalits in the economic development of the state.
5. How would you respond to criticism that your party’s strategy has been more alliance-focused than issue-focused?
That criticism is unfounded. The VCK stands firmly for the annihilation of caste and the pursuit of social justice. We go beyond narrow caste identities and follow the Ambedkarite path. Dr B.R. Ambedkar emphasised transcending caste identity as the true route to liberation and equality, and that remains our guiding principle.
6. There are reports that some Dalit voters and activists are dissatisfied with the performance of the VCK. Do you acknowledge these sentiments?
This perception is not accurate. Every political party has supporters from the Dalit community. There are also certain outfits representing Dalit sub-sects that operate primarily for personal or sectional gains. Such groups should not be mistaken as representative of the broader Dalit political sentiment.
7. Your views on actor-turned-politician Vijay and his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)?
It is deeply concerning that people continue to support Vijay even after the Karur stampede, which claimed the lives of 41 of his fans. He did not visit the site and instead flew directly to Chennai. The kind of mob frenzy witnessed around Vijay is alarming. Fascism often evolves from the ground up, and such unchecked mass adulation is dangerous.