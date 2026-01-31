Madras High Court reserves verdict in Anna Nagar sexual assault case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday reserved orders on a suo motu case initiated by the court over the sexual assault of a minor girl at Anna Nagar in Chennai.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the slow pace of disciplinary proceedings initiated 15 months ago against the woman inspector who had committed certain procedural violations, a division bench of justices P Velmurugan and M Jothiraman said appropriate orders will be passed on the matters.

Additional advocate general J Ravindran, representing the state government, filed a status report on the stage of the disciplinary proceedings as per the directions issued by the court on the previous day.

He informed the inquiry officer (disciplinary authority) has submitted his findings to the authority concerned on the violations committed by the inspector. The inquiry had found the officer of not following due procedures, and thereby, brought disrepute to the dignity of the department. The additional advocate general also said the government is not trying to protect any officer in this issue.

However, the bench pointed out the long gap between the occurrence of the violations - 15 months ago - and the appointment of the inquiry officer.

The inquiry officer was appointed on January 2, 2026, and he submitted the report on January 29, that too, after the court sought the status report, the bench said.

It also remarked the authorities should have shown the urgency for completing the disciplinary proceedings as shown for revoking the suspension of the delinquent officer.