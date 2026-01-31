Paramedical students in a spot as no dedicated hostel in Tamil Nadu's government medical colleges
TIRUCHY: The absence of dedicated hostel facilities for paramedical students at government medical colleges has emerged as a state-wide concern in Tamil Nadu, with students warning that rising living costs, long commutes and safety risks are undermining both their education and patient care.
The issue is particularly acute at KAPV Government Medical College, where paramedical students undergo mandatory clinical training at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital without access to campus accommodation.
The issue gained urgency after more than 50 paramedical students staying in a private hostel in Tiruchy were hospitalised recently following suspected food poisoning, renewing concerns over food safety and living conditions outside institutional campuses.
At KAPV Government Medical College in Tiruchy, around 700 paramedical students are enrolled across nine four-year degree programmes, all of which require daily practical training at the attached government hospital from the first year.
Students say duty hours often extend from eight to 12 hours, after which they travel several kilometres to private or government hostels, leaving little time for rest or academic preparation. B Anbu, a paramedical student, said, "We are a key support to the workforce in government hospitals.
After long duty hours, travelling back late at night affects our health and our ability to study. A hostel within or near the campus will directly improve patient care." A woman paramedical student highlighted safety concerns during night duties.
"Many of us return late after emergency postings. Travelling long distances at odd hours is unsafe for women," she said. Students pointed out that government colleges remain their only viable option because private paramedical colleges charge more than Rs 1.5 lakh a year in tuition fees.
In contrast, paramedical students in government medical colleges pay around Rs 4,500 per year as tuition fees, excluding examination fees. "Though tuition is affordable, our monthly expenses outside range from Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000 for rent, food and travel.
We don't even get free bus pass like other arts and science students," another student said, adding that many students come from farming and daily wage families. Students also pointed to disparities within the healthcare education system.
Diploma nursing students are provided hostels within hospital campuses and receive a monthly stipend, while paramedical students despite performing comparable clinical duties receive neither.
Officials across government medical colleges in Tamil Nadu said proposals for paramedical students' hostels are at various stages, with funding approvals emerging as the key bottleneck.
TNIE spoke to administrators in Tiruchy, Coimbatore, Madurai and Tirunelveli, who said that while paramedical courses have expanded rapidly in recent years, hostel infrastructure has not kept pace.
In Coimbatore Medical College, hostel facilities are available for undergraduate medical and nursing students, while accommodation at the attached hospital is limited to postgraduates and house surgeons.
Paramedical students enrolled in around 18 allied health science courses continue to stay outside the campus, sources said. Similar arrangements prevail at government medical colleges in Madurai, where paramedical students also depend largely on private accommodation. Vice Principal Dr Suresh Durai of Tirunelveli Medical College said a proposal to build hostels for 600 paramedical students is in the acceptance stage, with funding proposed under the National Health Mission.
At MGMGH, Dean S Kumaravel said a hostel proposal has been forwarded to the Directorate of Medical Education and Research, and construction would begin once approvals and funds are sanctioned. When TNIE contacted Director of Medical Education (DME) and Research R Suganthy Rajakumari she was not available for a comment.
(With inputs from Madurai, Tirunelveli, and Coimbatore)