Paramedical students in a spot as no dedicated hostel in Tamil Nadu's government medical colleges

TIRUCHY: The absence of dedicated hostel facilities for paramedical students at government medical colleges has emerged as a state-wide concern in Tamil Nadu, with students warning that rising living costs, long commutes and safety risks are undermining both their education and patient care.

The issue is particularly acute at KAPV Government Medical College, where paramedical students undergo mandatory clinical training at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital without access to campus accommodation.

The issue gained urgency after more than 50 paramedical students staying in a private hostel in Tiruchy were hospitalised recently following suspected food poisoning, renewing concerns over food safety and living conditions outside institutional campuses.

At KAPV Government Medical College in Tiruchy, around 700 paramedical students are enrolled across nine four-year degree programmes, all of which require daily practical training at the attached government hospital from the first year.

Students say duty hours often extend from eight to 12 hours, after which they travel several kilometres to private or government hostels, leaving little time for rest or academic preparation. B Anbu, a paramedical student, said, "We are a key support to the workforce in government hospitals.

After long duty hours, travelling back late at night affects our health and our ability to study. A hostel within or near the campus will directly improve patient care." A woman paramedical student highlighted safety concerns during night duties.

"Many of us return late after emergency postings. Travelling long distances at odd hours is unsafe for women," she said. Students pointed out that government colleges remain their only viable option because private paramedical colleges charge more than Rs 1.5 lakh a year in tuition fees.