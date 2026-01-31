Pipeline burst: Traffic, trade disrupted on Vilankurichi Road

COIMBATORE: A major drinking water pipeline burst on Vilankurichi Road in Ward 22 of the East Zone of Coimbatore city on Friday, disrupting traffic and daily activities as water gushed onto the road with heavy pressure.

The sudden rupture flooded the entire stretch, leaving nearby shopkeepers struggling to protect their establishments, while motorists and pedestrians were caught off guard and drenched.

Local residents said the incident turned the busy road into a waterlogged stretch. "Within minutes, the road was filled with water. Customers stopped coming in, and we had to shut our shops temporarily," said R Arivalagan, a shopkeeper operating along Vilankurichi Road. Another resident noted that the force of the water made it difficult even to cross the road safely.

Motorists, too, expressed frustration over the recurring infrastructure issues. "This is a busy road, especially during peak hours. Sudden incidents like this create traffic chaos and are dangerous for two-wheeler riders," said S Ram Prakash, a commuter who was passing through the area at the time of the incident.

Upon receiving complaints, officials from the Suez firm, the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board and the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) rushed to the spot and began repair works.