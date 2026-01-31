Tamil directors voice concerns about fairness of film awards

CHENNAI: At least three directors in the Tamil film industry voiced their concerns about film awards against the backdrop of the Tamil Nadu government announcing the State Film Awards for the years 2016 to 2022.

Filmmaker Pa Ranjith, in a post on X, wondered whether the government and private bodies which decide awards function fairly. He said, “In the context of the announcement of TN State Film Awards, I have a question: Do government and private organisations granting (film) awards, both in TN and across India, truly function with honesty?”

Film director Gopi Nainar, in a post on X, said, “Those who assert their rights are branded as opponents of the system and government, while those who choose to compromise are periodically appeased and quietly mobilised against the protesters. This is precisely what is happening in TN today.”

Meanwhile, music composer A R Rahman, actors Dhanush and Vishnu Vishal, actor-director R Parthiban and director Mari Selvaraj thanked the state government for the awards being conferred on them.