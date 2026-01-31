Tamil Nadu committee on Centre-State relations to file report in two parts

CHENNAI: The three-member high-level committee constituted by the state government in April 2025 to examine union-state relations and recommend measures to secure the autonomy of states will submit its report in two parts instead of the original plan of submitting an interim and final report.

The committee, with retired Supreme Court judge Justice Kurian Joseph as its chairperson, was expected to submit an interim report by this month as per the original Terms of Reference (ToR) issued by the government.

However, there were delays due to the volume of work involved, sources said.

Highly placed sources privy to the developments told TNIE that the committee has now opted for a two-part format, with the first part likely to be submitted to the Tamil Nadu government before the 2026 Assembly elections, while the second part will be presented within the stipulated two-year time frame, which will end by April 2027.