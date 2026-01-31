Tourism Summit 2026: India backpacks, but Moolah missing

CHENNAI: India’s tourism sector is experiencing a significant boom, fuelled by surging domestic travel and a rapidly expanding outbound market. However, the sector risks turning into a drag on economy rather than a growth engine unless inbound international tourism accelerates to narrow the widening gap, warns Suman Billa, Director General of Tourism in India’s Ministry of Tourism.

Speaking at the inaugural session of Tourism Summit 2026, ‘Coming Home to Bharat: Exploring India’s Diversity’, organised by TNIE in Chennai on Friday, Billa said India’s scale and contrasts make it difficult to define the country through a single tourism lens — unlike smaller, more homogeneous destinations. “India’s diversity is astonishing,” Billa said, adding a decade of rapid economic growth has fundamentally altered how Indians travel. As incomes and aspirations rise, tourism has become “second nature” for millions, driving demand at an unprecedented pace.

That growth is being reinforced by infrastructure expansion. If current plans hold, India could operate nearly 1,500 aircraft by 2030, implying a more than 200% increase in airline capacity, he said.

Yet the sector’s macroeconomic contribution remains modest. Tourism currently accounts for 5.22% of India’s GDP, slightly up from about 5% in 2022-23, but still well below the global average of around 10%. “We are operating at roughly half our potential,” he noted, pointing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stated ambition to double tourism’s GDP contribution over the next decade.