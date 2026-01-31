Venkatampatti residents in Dharmapuri dist block road, demand Hogenakkal water

DHARMAPURI: Residents of Venkatampatti village in the Mathemangalam Panchayat staged a protest on Friday morning over the lack of drinking water supply for over two months due to the ongoing road construction. The protestors blocked the Dharmapuri-Mittareddihalli road, disrupting traffic for over two hours.

The protesters flayed the Nallampalli Block Development Office (BDO) for failing to provide clean drinking water for the past two months.

They demanded that the Dharmapuri district administration take steps to repair the pipeline, which was disconnected during the expansion works of the Dharmapuri-Mittareddihalli road and to immediately ensure water supply to the village under the Hogenakkal Integrated Drinking Water Project.

Speaking to TNIE, B Senthil from Venkatampatti said, "Two months ago, the State Highways Department began the expansion of the Dharmapuri-Mittareddihalli road. As the work progressed, the water connection to the residences was disconnected, leaving over 300 households now without water supply. However, we managed using local sources.

Now, with the local water sources also declining, we have no other alternative. We had appealed to the Nallampalli BDO office several times, stressing the issue, but were ignored. So we staged a protest."