Will seek Madurai North seat from DMK: MP Manickam Tagore

MADURAI: Friction between Congress and DMK leaders came to the fore yet again on Friday when Congress MP, representing Virudhunagar, Manickam Tagore said his party will stake claim to contest in Madurai North Assembly constituency.

Speaking to reporters after paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the Thiruparankundram Panchayat Union Office, Tagore said he had spoken to All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge to seek Madurai North during the seat sharing talks with the DMK. “For Congress, Madurai North is a constituency we must ask for and secure,” he asserted.

Further, he said the Congress party would not tolerate any insult to its cadres, and reiterated TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai’s demand for action against DMK urban district secretary and Madurai north MLA G Thalapathi for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Congress leaders.

“For us, self-respect is paramount. We will not show leniency towards those who demean us,” he said.

Hailing Youth Congress workers for putting up posters asserting party pride, he said, “Do not think Congress leaders know only to say Vande Mataram. We also know how to give it back to adversaries.”