Will write off loans of PwDs when AIADMK comes to power, says Palaniswami

CHENNAI: AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday rolled out yet another electoral promise for the forthcoming poll, in addition to the five promises already made — to waive the loans availed by disabled people from the cooperative banks.

On January 17, EPS made five electoral promises: Kulavilakku Thittam — Rs 2,000 per month to women heads of family card-holders; free city bus travel for men; Amma Housing Scheme - free government-built houses for the homeless; concrete houses for Scheduled Caste families, when married sons form separate households; 150 days of job guarantee for rural poor; and Amma Two-Sheeler Scheme -subsidised two-wheelers for five lakh women.

On Friday, addressing a public meeting to commemorate the birth anniversary of the AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran in Chennai, Palaniswami made one more electoral promise.