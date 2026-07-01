10 days after Ammonia gas leak, several questions remain unanswered

CHENNAI: The June 21 ammonia gas leak at the St Peter & Paul Sea Foods Exports Private Limited in Tiruvallur, which killed 16 people, is the first major disaster the TVK government has had to handle since coming to power on May 10.

Ten days later, questions are emerging about the manner in which migrant workers were identified, how information was shared with their families and colleagues and how the state coordinated with their home governments.

For instance, it is only on June 24 — three days after the leak — that many of the workers hailing from Odisha, Assam, West Bengal and Jharkhand and under treatment at the hospital said they were first able to speak to their families.

The families of some victims only found out about the disaster only when the workers called and not through official channels. At that point, revenue officials were still going hospital to hospital collecting names, ages and native districts of victims.

Police and hospital staff were separately trying to verify patient identities. Officials blamed mismatched Aadhaar details and the language barrier for the delay — a problem for which a state employing lakhs of migrant workers ought to have been prepared.

While the health department started issuing daily bulletins on injured and deceased, the names on the list of the deceased kept changing as identities were verified, distressing and confusing worker families. Worse, even the factory workers housed in a relief camp in Tiruvallur were not informed about the condition of their friends and loved ones in hospital.