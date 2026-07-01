TN govt challenges Madras HC's blanket ban on cow slaughter in SC

Tamil Nadu has approached the Supreme Court challenging a Madras High Court order that imposed a blanket ban on the slaughter of cows and calves across the state.

In its appeal, the state government contested the High Court's May 27 direction to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police to ensure that no cows or calves were slaughtered in Tamil Nadu, either on the eve of Bakrid or on any other day.

The High Court had relied on a 1976 order aimed at protecting milk production and strengthening the rural economy while issuing the directive.

The state government argued that the order is inconsistent with the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Animal Preservation Act, 1958. Under the law, cows above 10 years of age that are no longer fit for breeding or agricultural work may be slaughtered after obtaining certification from the competent authority.

The High Court's order was passed while hearing a public interest litigation filed by Hindu Makkal Katchi general secretary K. Surya Prasanth, who had sought directions to ensure that animal slaughter takes place only at designated locations.

However, the court went beyond the relief sought and ordered a statewide prohibition on the slaughter of cows and calves on all days.

(With inputs from PTI)