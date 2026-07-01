TVK convenes first alliance meet after forming government

TVK is set to convene its first meeting of alliance partners on Wednesday, bringing together leaders and legislators from the Congress, VCK, IUML and MDMK.

The meeting assumes significance as it will be the first coordination exercise since TVK formed the government after emerging as the single largest party with 108 Assembly seats, falling short of a majority.

The party secured power with the backing of parties that had contested as part of the DMK-led alliance. Subsequently, legislators from the Congress, VCK and IUML were inducted into the Vijay-led Cabinet.

According to TVK sources, the party has invited senior leaders and MLAs of all alliance partners, including MDMK General Secretary Vaiko, to the meeting at Mamallapuram near Chennai.

Sources further said that the focus of the discussion in the meeting would be providing a stable government and completing the five-year tenure. Chief Minister Vijay will be discussing with the alliance leaders in this regard.

Despite receiving an invitation, the CPI and CPI(M) are likely to skip the meeting.