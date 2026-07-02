Madurai Division of Southern Railway doubles user charges for its playground

MADURAI: The Madurai Division of Southern Railway (MDSR) has revised the user fees for the Arasaradi railway ground, increasing charges by more than double for walking, gym access, and vehicle parking. The sharp hike has triggered concern among regular users. At least 500 people used the 12-acre ground regularly.

R Siva, who uses the place for walking, said “We now have to pay Rs 400 for walking, Rs 300 for two-wheeler parking, and Rs 750 for gym access. This sudden increase is difficult for many of us to afford. I now have to pay an additional Rs 350.

It feels like a 100% hike, and is difficult to manage.” DYFI district secretary T Selvaraj said the steep increase would severely affect students from low-income families who regularly use the ground for athletics, badminton, and other sports activities.

“The hike may force many students to stop their practice midway. Considering the hardships faced by students from economically weaker sections, railways should withdraw the revised fee structure,” he said.

Responding to this issue, a senior official from MDSR said the charges have been revised after five years. Compared to a private gym, the hike is minimal. “We have proposed to renovate the ground at the cost of `1.78 crore. More facilities including running track, volleyball court, football ground area, cricket pitch etc, would be added,” he said.