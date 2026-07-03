AIADMK asks ECI to defer bypolls till court decides on resignations

CHENNAI: Alleging that the ruling TVK engineered defections to shore up its numbers in the Assembly, the AIADMK has urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) not to hold by-elections to the six vacant seats until the legal issues surrounding the resignation of MLAs are disposed of.

Sources said party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami submitted a detailed representation to the ECI on June 25. Significantly, while announcing by-elections in three other states on Thursday, the ECI did not notify bypolls for the vacant seats in Tamil Nadu.

In a separate representation submitted on Thursday, AIADMK whip Agri SS Krishnamurthy sought an inquiry into whether Viralimalai MLA C Vijayabaskar’s resignation involved corrupt practices, pecuniary inducement or personal gain.

He sought Vijayabaskar’s disqualification under sections 8, 8A and 9 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and debar him from contesting any by-election until the inquiry and final adjudication are completed, to safeguard the integrity of the election process.

Sources said a similar representation is likely to be filed against MR Vijayabhaskar as well.