AIADMK asks ECI to defer bypolls till court decides on resignations

CHENNAI: Alleging that the ruling TVK engineered defections to shore up its numbers in the Assembly, the AIADMK has urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) not to hold by-elections to the six vacant seats until the legal issues surrounding the resignation of MLAs are disposed of.
Sources said party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami submitted a detailed representation to the ECI on June 25. Significantly, while announcing by-elections in three other states on Thursday, the ECI did not notify bypolls for the vacant seats in Tamil Nadu.
In a separate representation submitted on Thursday, AIADMK whip Agri SS Krishnamurthy sought an inquiry into whether Viralimalai MLA C Vijayabaskar’s resignation involved corrupt practices, pecuniary inducement or personal gain.
He sought Vijayabaskar’s disqualification under sections 8, 8A and 9 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and debar him from contesting any by-election until the inquiry and final adjudication are completed, to safeguard the integrity of the election process.
Sources said a similar representation is likely to be filed against MR Vijayabhaskar as well.
Speaking to reporters in New Delhi after meeting ECI officials, AIADMK MP IS Inbadurai alleged that the TVK, which won 107 seats in the Assembly election, persuaded AIADMK legislators to switch allegiance to cross the majority mark.
Arguing that the six vacancies were not “clear vacancies” arising from reasons such as death, Inbadurai described them as “suspicious” and “artificial” vacancies created through inducement. He contended that bypolls should not be held until the Madras High Court decides the petitions challenging the resignations.
He further contended that conducting by-elections before the legal issues are resolved would undermine the objective of the Tenth Schedule by allowing defecting legislators, or candidates backed by the ruling party, to re-enter the House immediately after resigning.