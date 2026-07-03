Exodus continues from AIADMK as former ministers, ex-MLAs join TVK

CHENNAI: In one of the biggest defections from the AIADMK since the 2026 Assembly election, four former ministers — C Vijayabaskar, MR Vijayabhaskar, S Valarmathi and MSM Anandan — along with several former MLAs and hundreds of party office-bearers joined the ruling TVK on Thursday. They were inducted into the party at a private resort in Mamallapuram in the presence of ministers N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, and other senior leaders.

C Vijayabaskar, who resigned as the Viralimalai MLA on June 16, said, “We urged our (AIADMK) leadership to forge a pre-poll alliance with TVK. After the people gave their verdict in favour of TVK, we requested the party to extend support to the government.

The AIADMK leadership rejected that too,” he said. Alleging that the AIADMK leadership was instead attempting to forge ties with the DMK, Vijayabaskar said such a move was against the ideals of party founder MG Ramachandran, who had described the DMK as a “theeya sakthi” (evil force). Calling Vijay the “force of change”, he expressed confidence that the party would win all forthcoming elections.

Vijayabaskar also claimed that nearly 10,000 AIADMK cadre joining the TVK is just a “trailer” and the “main picture” would unfold in the delta region.

“Because of his (Edappadi K Palaniswami) wrong decisions, the party is now at stake. Only because the current leadership decided to join hands with the DMK have we left the party,” said MR Vijayabhaskar, who resigned as Karur MLA earlier this week.