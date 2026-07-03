MLA bribery bid: DMK leader Senthil Balaji, brother named in FIR; five more held

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai City Police on Wednesday included DMK strongman and ex-minister and sitting Coimbatore South MLA V Senthil Balaji and his brother V Ashok Kumar, and arrested five more persons in connection with an alleged Rs 35-crore bribery and intimidation bid targeting TVK Uthangarai MLA Dr N Elaiyaraja, which triggered a political storm.

This comes a day after the police arrested three persons—with alleged links with the duo—for their bid to induce Elaiyaraja to vote against Assembly Speaker J C D Prabhakar in an upcoming Assembly resolution.

A senior police officer said, “We have added the names of Senthil Balaji and Ashok Kumar in the case based on an inquiry. A probe is under way to ascertain their exact roles in the case.”

The five men arrested on Thursday were identified as Selvan (54), Ramesh (45), Karthik (43), Rajesh (43) and Srinivasan (46). Sources said Karthik runs a hotel in Karur. After an inquiry, all five were remanded, taking the total number of arrests in the politically significant case to eight.

During the investigation, the police found Karthik and Ramesh had held meetings with Naresh at star hotels along the East Coast Road (ECR), where they allegedly sought the support of TVK MLAs for a proposed no-confidence motion against the speaker in the Assembly, offering Rs 35 crore in return. The police said Naresh later, through his friend Thiyagarajan, invited Srinivasan, Selvan and Rajesh to a star hotel in Guindy, where they allegedly conspired over the proposed move.