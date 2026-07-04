DMK leader E V Velu fails to appear for DVAC inquiry citing ill health

CHENNAI: Former DMK minister and Tiruvannamalai MLA E V Velu, who was summoned by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) for an inquiry — in a case pertaining to alleged irregularities in laying roads during his tenure as minister — did not appear on Friday, citing health issues.

On June 24, DVAC booked Velu and 10 others for alleged irregularities in road works executed in Karur and other districts in 2022. The case was registered under various provisions of the IPC, including criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery, along with sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The agency also conducted searches at 14 locations connected to the accused.

While the former minister was asked to appear in person on Friday, Velu’s legal team that appeared on his behalf told the DVAC that he was currently undergoing treatment and sought another date for appearance. DVAC officials said that they would give a new date for his in-person inquiry after a thorough consideration of the documents submitted by the legal team.

The case was filed based on a petition submitted by Arappor Iyakkam convenor Jayaram Venkatesan in April 2022.