Madras HC allows American Hindu woman entry into Thanjavur temple, quashes HR&CE order

MADURAI: Coming to the rescue of an American woman who was denied entry into the Abishta Varadharajaperumal temple in Thanjavur despite her claim that she professed the Hindu religion, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently directed the HR&CE department not to deny her any right that is available to a Hindu woman devotee in any temple, including the aforementioned one, subject to the customs, agamas and regulations.

Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy gave the direction while hearing a petition filed by the woman, Laura Frances Iyengar, challenging an order passed by the HR&CE department on August 10, 2024, describing her as an ‘American Christian woman’ and restricting her to remain within the outer precincts of the aforementioned temple in order not to affect the sentiments of other devotees.

Justice Chakravarthy observed that the finding of the authorities that the petitioner is an ‘American Christian woman’ is factually erroneous and unsustainable. “Hinduism is a faith that has historically been inclusive and accommodating. Unlike certain other religions, it does not prescribe any mandatory formal ceremony of conversion or issuance of any certificate as a condition precedent for acceptance into the faith,” the judge observed.