Madras HC seeks survey report on Thirupparankundram hill, grants more time to ASI, state

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday granted additional time to the state revenue department and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to submit a report on the joint survey conducted on Thirupparankundram hill, adding it should also indicate if any expansion activity had taken place on the hilltop after the Privy Council’s verdict in 1931.

A bench of justices G R Swaminathan and S Srimathy gave the direction while hearing a contempt petition filed by K K Ramesh of Madurai, alleging non-compliance to an order passed by the court on February 19, 2025, directing the ASI to consider his plea to bring the hill under its control.

To this, the deputy solicitor general had contended that the representation cannot be disposed of unless a joint survey of the hill is conducted, but alleged that the revenue authorities were not cooperating. Hence, the bench directed the Madurai district collector to ensure cooperation, adding that the survey should be completed by the end of May.

Last month, the government counsels informed the court that the survey was completed but the report was yet to be prepared. During the hearing on Friday, Additional Advocate General B Saravanan told the court that due to some discrepancy, five acres need to be surveyed and sought a month’s time. Recording this, the bench adjourned the case to August 14.