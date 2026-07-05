Rs 35-crore bribery bid: Cops issue Look Out Circular against DMK MLA Senthil Balaji, his brother

CHENNAI/KARUR: The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) on Saturday issued summonses to former DMK minister and Coimbatore South MLA V Senthil Balaji and his brother V Ashok Kumar to appear before the Triplicane police in Chennai at 10.30 am on Monday in connection with the alleged Rs 35-crore bribery bid and intimidation targeting Uthangarai MLA Dr N Ilaiyaraja of the ruling TVK.

A Look Out Circular (LOC) was also issued against the two to prevent them from leaving the country. Police sources said that since the whereabouts of the brothers is not known, the two summonses were handed over to their father at their residence in Karur.

Summonses handed over to Balaji’s father at Karur residence

According to police sources, Senthil Balaji and Ashok Kumar were booked in the case — regarding alleged attempt to make Ilaiyaraja vote against Speaker JCD Prabhakar in a motion proposed to be introduced in the Assembly — on Wednesday. The summons and LOC were served based on the statements of the eight persons arrested and remanded so far in the case.