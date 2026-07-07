Key accused involved in Dalit journalist assault in Villupuram yet to be arrested

VILLUPURAM: A Dalit woman reporter has allegedly been threatened by dominant caste members of the same village over past feuds, and her family members, including a pregnant woman, were physically assaulted at V Sithamur village near Villupuram on June 22.

The family has demanded immediate police action, claiming that the key accused have not yet been arrested even after two weeks following the alleged caste atrocity.

Police arrested the fourth accused, Kumar, last week.

The first encounter between the accused and S Priya (name changed) (27), a reporter at a private media channel in Villupuram, began in January 2023 after she named two suspects in her complaint about two bikes stolen from her house.

After an inquiry with the suspects, brothers E Ragu and E Anbu, the police learnt that the two were regularly involved in bike thefts and recovered 15 bikes and two tractors from them during the investigation.

However, Priya’s bikes were never found.

"After the brothers were released on bail, they threatened Priya for accusing them," said Priya’s mother (58).

Three years later, on June 22 this year, Anbu and a private insurance agent were allegedly getting into a scuffle in front of a petty shop outside the house owned by Priya’s family.

Her brother, S Sanju (31), who was at the shop then, asked the two to move and not engage in a fight near the shop as it might affect business.

Sanju told TNIE that Anbu had left the place, but returned later with Ragu and other friends. The gang allegedly began using casteist slurs against Sanju and physically assaulted him.