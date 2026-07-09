DMK petitions SC-appointed panel urging to prevent witness tampering during CM Vijay's Karur visit

DMK on Thursday filed a petition before a Supreme Court-appointed Supervisory Committee urging measures to prevent Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay from influencing material witnesses in the 2025 stampede case during his scheduled visit to Karur on July 10.

CM Vijay is slated to travel to Karur to meet the families of the deceased and injured victims of the stampede to hand over government orders for compassionate appointments.

In a formal representation, DMK Organisation Secretary R S Bharathi requested the committee to issue directions to the state Chief Secretary and the CBI to take adequate measures safeguarding the witnesses from tampering or influence.

Bharathi raised concerns that direct interaction by the political executive with victims' families -- who are witnesses in the investigation -- could create reasonable apprehension regarding the independence and fairness of the investigative process.

The representation clarified that the DMK has no objection to the state extending ex gratia assistance or compassionate appointments to the affected families, noting that it does not intend to obstruct or delay legitimate welfare measures.