Left and other parties slam TVK’s job move

CHENNAI: The Left parties on Thursday opposed the TVK government’s decision to provide government jobs to the families of those who died in the Karur stampede, urging it to put the move on hold until a uniform policy is framed for extending such employment to victims of similar tragedies.

CPM state secreatary Shanmugam said the probe into the tragedy is still under way and announcing government jobs before the completion of probe could undermine it.

CPI state secretary M Veerapandian also opposed the TVK’s job offer move and said, “The CPI is not against the humanitarian aid to the victims’ families. However, if the state intends to provide jobs, it should do so based on a clear policy.” Puthiya Thamizhagam chief K Krishnasamy also called on the CM to withdraw the decision.