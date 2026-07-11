Man, Two kids found dead in TN's Sirupadu

THOOTHUKUDI: A man and his two children were found dead in their home at Sirupadu village near Saveriyarpuram on Friday. The deceased were Maria Michael (45), Maria Nirosha (14) and Kenistan (12).

Sources said Michael’s wife Sabitha Roni had walked out on him a year ago allegedly due to an extramarital relationship. Michael had been depressed after she abandoned the family.

The deaths came to light on Friday afternoon after the neighbours noticed the house was not opened for a long while and they soon informed the police.

When Pudukottai police broke the doors, they found the father and his two children dead. Police found electrical wires on their bodies, sources added.

A senior police officer said the family killed themselves on Thursday night. The Pudukkottai police shifted the bodies to the Thoothukudi medical college hospital for postmortem.

Michael was a lorry driver.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, call Tamil Nadu health helpline 104 and Sneha suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)