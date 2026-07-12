Ten TN phone dealers on sponsored trip among Vietnam boat tragedy victims

CHENNAI: As many as 10 people from Tamil Nadu were among those killed after a tourist boat carrying business associates of Lava International capsized off Hon May Rut Ngoai Island in Vietnam on Saturday.

According to reports, a total of 58, mostly dealers and distributors of Lava International (mobile phone maker) were on a company-sponsored trip to Vietnam. While some tourists had already disembarked on the island before the mishap, those who remained on board died when the boat overturned.

While three of the deceased were from Tiruchy, the other seven were from Chennai, Tiruvallur, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Dindigul, Salem, and Dharmapuri.

The deceased from Tamil Nadu have been identified as Senthil Kumar Jayavel, Murugaprabhu Arumugam, Sridhar Sundararajan, Shaik Abdullah, Balaji Natesan, Vinaya Kumar, Ravisankar Sugumaran, Santhosh Kumar, Babu Kuppuswamy and Alagurajan Sivasamy. The group left for Vietnam on July 8 and was scheduled to return on Monday.