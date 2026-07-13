SC stays Madras HC directive requiring TN govt to enforce cow slaughter ban

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed a Madras High Court directive requiring the Tamil Nadu government to ensure that no cow or calf is slaughtered in the state.

The interim order was passed by a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta while hearing the Tamil Nadu government's plea challenging the high court's May 27 ruling.

The apex court agreed to hear the matter and issued notice to the respondents.

The Tamil Nadu government challenged the May 27 order of the high court, which directed the state authorities to ensure that no cow or calf is slaughtered across the state either on the eve of Bakrid on May 28, or on any other day.

"We allow this writ petition with a direction to the state of Tamil Nadu to ensure that no cow or calf is slaughtered on the eve of Bakrid or on any other day," the high court had said.

In its petition, the state government termed the order contrary to the Tamil Nadu Animal Preservation Act, 1958.

The Act permits the slaughter of cows aged over 10 years that are unfit for work and breeding, on the basis of a certificate issued by a competent authority.

(With inputs from PTI)