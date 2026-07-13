Vijay, Stalin, Kamaraj or EPS? Who gets space on govt wall is a matter of choice

CHENNAI: Political battles over portraits have become an unlikely feature of civic body meetings in Tamil Nadu. Recently, councillors in the Tiruppur corporation clashed over displaying portraits of former CMs MK Stalin, K Kamaraj and Edappadi K Palaniswami. A similar scene played out in Sivagangai municipality, where an independent councillor proposed displaying actor Trisha’s photograph. The episodes raise a simple question: Who can have their portrait displayed in government offices?

Government orders issued over the past five decades permit the display of portraits of the chief minister, former chief ministers and several national and state leaders in public offices. However, none of these orders makes it mandatory. Significantly, every government order uses the word “may”, making the provision optional rather than compulsory.

The first comprehensive order, G.O. (Ms) No. 47, was issued by the Public (General-I) Department on January 7, 1978, to end this confusion. It permitted the display of photographs of the incumbent President and Prime Minister of India, Mahatma Gandhi and former PM Jawaharlal Nehru in public offices and buildings.

For Tamil Nadu, the list included Saint Thiruvalluvar, former CMs C Rajagopalachari, K Kamaraj and Arignar Anna, besides social reformer Thanthai Periyar. The G.O. also directed that portraits of “all others may be removed”. The list was expanded through G.O. (Ms) No. 2363, dated October 24, 1990, which added Dr BR Ambedkar.